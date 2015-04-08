Miriam Gonzalez Durantez visits as 500th Lib Dem stakeboard goes up in Hornsey and Wood Green

Lynne Featherstone was today joined by Miriam Gonzalez Durantez, to put up the 500th Liberal Democrat stakeboard in Hornsey and Wood Green.

Local resident Marylyn Duncan, a resident on Middle Lane in Hornsey, was there to greet Lynne and Miriam, and watch the stakeboard go up in her garden – situated opposite the Hornsey and Wood Green Labour office.

Lynne and Miriam then went to Ducketts Common, by Turnpike Lane station, to meet local youth organisation Exposure.

Exposure were out filming for a project they’re working on locally. They discussed Lynne’s work in Government to help get young people out of gangs, and to promote self-esteem – particularly for the girls who have been involved in gangs.

Lynne Featherstone, Liberal Democrat candidate for Hornsey and Wood Green, commented:

“It was fantastic to be joined by Miriam on the campaign trail. The 500th board is so important – as it shows just how much support my team and I have locally. With 29 days to go until polling day – milestones like this are incredibly important.

“It was also great to introduce Miriam to one of the best local youth organisations in the Borough – Exposure. I wish them all the best for their film.”

Miriam Gonzalez Durantez commented:

“Lynne is a truly progressive voice in Parliament, fighting for equality, promoting women’s rights, and tackling FGM. Lynne is one of the hardest working local representatives, and she deserves to be re-elected!”