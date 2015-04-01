Lib Dems’ NHS pledge would mean an extra £42 million for Haringey Health Services

The Liberal Democrats are the only major party to have pledged £8 billion additional funding for our NHS, in accordance with advice from Simon Stevens, the Chief Executive of NHS England.

Once implemented, the extra cash would mean at least extra £42 million in funding for Haringey’s health services, like hospitals, G.P.s and walk-in centres.

This morning, Lib Dem Health Minister Norman Lamb called for the Conservatives and Labour to also match the Lib Dem commitment – to ensure the service is protected regardless of who is in Government.

Lynne Featherstone, the Liberal Democrat candidate for Hornsey and Wood Green, has a strong local record on securing additional funding. Her recent local campaigns for fairer health funding secured an extra £30 million for Haringey’s health services over the last two years.

Lynne Featherstone commented:

“The Liberal Democrats are the only party who have pledged the extra £8 billion needed by our NHS by 2020 – in accordance with the advice from the Chief Executive of NHS England.

“We believe the NHS should always remain free at the point of delivery, and delivered base on need rather than ability to pay. That’s why we’re committed to giving the NHS the funding it needs to carry on providing a high quality service.

“The extra £42 million would be most welcome in Haringey – for our hard working NHS staff and patients alike. The fairer funding is making a difference, but further resources would be most welcome.

“I hope the other parties will now follow the Lib Dem lead and pledge the money the NHS needs.”