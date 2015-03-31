Lynne Featherstone raises awareness for World Autism Week  

Lynne Featherstone last week joined the Autism Provision team from Heartlands High School, as part of World Autism Awareness Week.

The team held an event at Alexandra Palace, where students presented their ‘Celebrating Differences, Together’ project. Each student created a piece of artwork – in the shape of a puzzle piece – that reflected their individual strengths, interests and favourite things

The Lib Dem candidate for Hornsey and Wood Green met the students and looked at all the individual pieces of artwork.

The school – which specialises in supporting students with autistic spectrum disorder – also held an evening awareness event.

Lynne Featherstone commented:

“It’s so important to raise awareness of autism – and the many ways it can affect people’s lives. We’re so lucky in Haringey to have a school which specialises in supporting students with autism.

“I was so impressed by the creativity of the students, and the whole event put together by the team at Heartlands School. I wish them all the very best for the future!”