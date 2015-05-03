Labour candidate to issue retraction letter after resorting to desperate lies and smears

The Labour candidate in Hornsey and Wood Green has resorted to desperate smears against the Liberal Democrat candidate, Lynne Featherstone – and is now facing possible legal action.

The letter to residents contained the false statement: “Lynne Featherstone…was even a minister in the Home Office when the disgraceful “Go Home” vans were sent out.”

At the time the vans went out (July 2013), Lynne Featherstone was in the Department for International Development, kick-starting the campaign to end FGM and fighting to protect the aid budget. Lynne Featherstone was a minister at DFID from September 2012 – November 2014.

Labour have been advised to immediately cease delivering the letters, and issue a retraction to all residents who’ve received the letter.

Failure to issue the retraction will lead to the matter being reported to the police – which would throw Labour’s campaign in Hornsey and Wood Green into turmoil.

In a statement to residents, Lynne Featherstone commented:

“Today, many residents received a letter from the Labour party – which contains false information.

“In it they say I was the Home Office minister at the time of the ‘go home’ vans. This is not true.

“My team and I are very upset with the lies and the desperate smears, which are being sent out by the local Labour campaign.

“Just to be clear – at the time the vans went out (July 2013) I was in the Department for International Development, kick-starting the campaign to end FGM and fighting to protect the aid budget. Had I been in the Home Office at this time – those awful vans would not have happened.

“As you know, I have been running a unity campaign here in Haringey, and have always been relentlessly positive about the benefits of immigration.

“Contrast this to Labour – sending out leaflets about their ‘tough new approach to immigration’ to the most diverse parts of this constituency, pledging to freeze immigrants out of welfare for 2 years, and that ‘control on immigration’ mug.

“We’re so upset by the lies, that we’ve decided we have to take action. I don’t believe politics and elections should be conducted like this. That’s why we’ve asked Labour to stop delivering the letter and issue a retraction to everyone who received it.”