Lynne Featherstone visits London Centre for Children with Cerebral Palsy

Lynne Featherstone MP on Wednesday visited the London Centre for Children with Cerebral Palsy.

The specialist centre is also an independent school for children with cerebral palsy and associated impairments. Pupils come from across London and beyond. The team are currently fundraising so that they can open a new centre in Muswell Hill.

The MP for Hornsey and Wood Green was given a tour of the centre, meeting children in a number of different classes.

Some classes teach children coordination skills, where they practise balance. One of the children demonstrated how she’d recently learnt to sit, unaided, on a stall. In other classes, the children were learning cooking skills, like preparing dough.

The Lib Dem MP visited alongside former councillor David Schmitz, who is running the London Marathon on April 26th, to raise money for the centre.

Lynne Featherstone MP said:

“The visit to the Centre was very moving. You can tell that the pupils are making real progress, and that’s down to the hard work of the staff at the centre.

“With the fundraising work they’re doing – and with help from marathon runners like David Schmitz – I am confident that they’ll meet their targets.

“I wish the staff and the pupils all the best for the new centre – I look forward to visiting again when it opens.”