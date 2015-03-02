Have you seen the news?

The news is currently dominated by reports of hateful actions, terrorism and conflict. Radicalisation and the rise of far right movements – these are happening in our society and it is terrifying.

And the emerging ‘dialogue of division’ from some media outlets and parties like UKIP is not helping – it’s pushing communities apart and will make the situation worse.

Please do watch this video, to see what Paddy Ashdown and counter-extremist Maajid Nawaz have to say about the situation:

As Paddy says, the Lib Dems are uncompromising when it comes to standing up to UKIP and the dialogue of division.

We are the polar opposite of them, and we will continue to search for solutions to extremism by having tough conversations. We’ll also tackle racism and hate crimes by promoting unity within our communities.

On Wednesday, look out for a post from me. It will contain another video showing the work my team and I are doing locally to put these words into action.

