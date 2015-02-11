Last week was ‘Time to Talk’ week run by Mind and Rethink as part of their campaign to end mental health stigma.
The Time to Talk campaign encouraged everyone to take 5 minutes to have a conversation about mental health.
Ordinary people are the drivers for change – and telling people how you feel, or listening to someone, can make a huge difference.
Mental health is too important to fall off the agenda. One in four will have a mental health condition at some point in our lives – so all of us will know someone affected.
The most recent statistics for Haringey show over 8,000 people have been diagnosed with depression. The real figure is likely to be much higher.
For decades mental health was pushed aside in favour of physical health. Successive governments let the stigma continue, and none of them tried to break down the barriers to treatment.
When the Lib Dems entered Government, we were determined to change this. We’re providing £400 million more for talking therapies, £54 million for children’s mental health, and £1.2 million in staff training.
Perhaps most importantly we’re introducing ‘parity of esteem’ for mental health. This means that mental health must now be given the same priority – fixed waiting times etc – as physical health.
The stigma around mental health must end, and that’s why the Lib Dems in Government will always make sure that mental health is given the attention it deserves.
Lynn,
I am a psychotherapist working privately and for Barnet IAPT.
There are many problems with the delivery of talking therapies in the NHS. Many of these problems are those found throughout the NHS, the increased expectations of citizen and the developments in the field competing for funding.
People who are already vulnerable have to navigate through a service which even the professionals struggle with. People do not know what they can expect to receive. Most people request one to one treatment when due to targets of patients and limited funds they are offered psycho-educational groups.
Should you wish you discuss this I would be happy to discuss it with you or someone in your team.
Best wish
Jane Curzon (Lynn Featherstone supporter)